Matthew Robert John Riley, 35, of Weare, passed away the evening of Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Concord Hospital in Concord as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident earlier in the evening.
Matt was born in Keene on May 10, 1985, to Douglas J. Riley and Brenda L. (Stinson) Hope.
After high school, Matt moved to Ohio to attend college at the University of Northwestern Ohio to pursue his love of auto mechanics. After graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. During his career with the U.S. Army, Matt was a recipient of the Purple Heart award among numerous other awards and was also a D.A.V. After his discharge, he moved on to pursue his love of mechanics and was able to enjoy life in different areas of the country while working in his desired field.
Matt was known for his sense of humor and fierce loyalty to friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, all things Army and military, working on his motorcycle or other projects and later found he really enjoyed playing hockey. Matt played as goaltender for the New England Warriors, a sled hockey program that consists of wounded, ill and injured veterans and supporters.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Hope, and stepfather, William Hope Sr.; his sister, Elisha Riley; his stepmother, MaryAnne Riley; his stepsisters and stepbrothers: Lisa Hill (Shane); Shawn Prince (Clever); William Hope Jr. (Carla); Sarah Zierfus (Chris); and James Hanson (Shannon); his Nana, Marion Stinson; his niece, Alexis Hill (Caleb); his longtime and closest friend (JJ) John Fuller and his wife, Jessica; his service dog, Gidget; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Douglas J. Riley; his Nana, Shirley Riley; his stepsister, Andrea Turner; his uncle, Donald Stinson; and his aunt, Pamela Blood.
Full Military burial services for Matt will be held on Thursday May 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
