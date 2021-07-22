Matthew Leander Pike, 53, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 16, 2021.
He was the loving and devoted husband and partner to Terri for 32 years.
Born in Keene, he was a son of Mary Wagner Harvey and the late Harold Pike II.
He is survived by his loving in-laws, Delores and Edward Wrathall, Stephanie Brown, Cora Godfrey and Colton Godfrey. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert and Harry Pike.
Matthew will always be remembered as a soft-hearted and gentle man with an amazing sense of humor, and a lover of all animals. He was liked by everyone who met him, and loved by everyone who got to know him well. He was willing to help friends, family and co-workers with anything he could at any time of day or night. He was genuine and pure of heart and will be sorely missed forever.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, Va. To watch the celebration live at service time, please go to www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com and click on the obituary for Matthew.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, Lynchburg, Va., (434-239-2405) is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
