Matthew John Brulotte, 47, of Nashua, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital on May 15, 2022, with his beloved wife, his best friend, at his side.
He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 8, 1974, to Yvon and Roberta (Britton) Brulotte. He grew up in Keene, graduating from Keene High School in 1992, where he lettered in wrestling. His wrestling earned him a scholarship to American International College.
He was loyal and devoted to his friends. Matt became an avid poker player, playing in the 2012 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
He was employed as a systems administrator at BAE Systems. Prior to that, Matt had worked in Afghanistan and Kuwait supporting the troops as a civilian contractor.
Matt is survived by his loving wife, Stacey (Six) Brulotte, of Nashua; his son, Ryan Six, of San Antonio, Texas; his brother, Riley J. Brulotte, of Texas; his two beloved dogs, Max and Schatzi; his paternal grandmother, Mabel Brulotte, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada; his father, Yvon Brulotte, of Keene; and multiple cousins, aunts and uncles.
Matt was predeceased by his mother; his paternal grandfather, Henri Brulotte; and his dog, Valentine.
Calling hours will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
