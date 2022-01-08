Matthew James Hart, 37, of Harrington, Maine, died unexpectedly of a sudden illness on Dec. 29, 2021.
He was born in Keene on Aug. 22, 1984. Matthew attended local schools before moving to Maine in 2003, where he established his home and life. Matthew was a longtime shellfish harvester and seasonal worker and loved being on the water. Matthew was well known for his love of working with his hands and always seeking to help a friend or someone in need. Matt had a heart of gold and would help anyone with a need. He was a great son, brother, father and friend. Matt loved spending time with family and friends and would often be the center of attention, always bringing a smile to those who loved him.
Matthew is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, David (2009) and Betty (2007) Hart; and an uncle, James Hart (1998). Matthew leaves behind one daughter, Laci Hart, of Ellsworth, Maine; his girlfriend, Carol Curtis, of Harrington, Maine; his parents, David and Carolyn Engels, of Hinsdale; three brothers: Nicholas Hart and his wife, Cindy, of Spofford; Johnathan Beers and his wife, Laura, of Keene; and James Engels and his wife, Tayissa, of Gilsum. Matthew also leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
There will be celebrations of his life in the spring of 2022, one in Maine and one in New Hampshire, for anyone who knew and loved him. The family will notify of the date of those services. We are asking that in lieu of flowers to please contact the family with any donations. With Matthew’s unexpected passing, funds are needed to help with final expenses.
