Matthew F. Amlaw

Our community is saddened with the sudden passing of Matthew F. “Matt” Amlaw, 44, of Keene, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
His parents, Anne E. (Hyde) and Bernard P. Amlaw Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Nov. 24, 1977, in Keene. A lifelong resident of Keene, Matt was a 1996 graduate of Keene High School.
Matt worked for 23 years with The Mountain Corporation of Keene, and later with Pleasant Scapes Landscaping. At the time of his death, Matt was the operations manager at Burdick’s Chocolates in Walpole.
An avid sportsman, Matt was a member of the Greater Keene Area Softball League, participating on the Chabot and Brick House Wings teams. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, and he loved riding his motorcycle with his many friends, taking their annual ride up to the top of Mt. Washington. He had a special place in his heart for dogs, especially his pit bulls that he rescued, giving them a loving and nurturing home with his family.
He was selfless in nature, helping and caring for others, and putting their needs before his own. His family meant the world to him, and he took great pride in his role as husband, father and friend to many.
Matthew leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Shannon K. (Clark) Amlaw, of Keene; his two daughters, Éowyn Mae Amlaw and Evangeline Anne Amlaw, both of Keene; his mother, Anne E. Amlaw, of Keene; his siblings: Lee Willett and her husband, Chuck, of Roxbury; Heidi Sue Amlaw and her husband, Greg Cutler, of Burlington, Vt.; and Bernard “Sparky” Amlaw Jr. and his wife, Amie, of West Swanzey; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Conwell, and her husband, John, of Marlborough; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Andrew Clark and his wife, Lori, of Bend, Ore.; Nick Conwell and his wife, Amy, of Natick, Mass.; Karen Hoffman and her husband, Glen; Kevin Nottage; Tina Clark and her husband, Fran; Russell Nicholson; and Sterling Nicholson and his wife, Debbie; his nieces and nephews: Faith Willett, Alexis Davis, Renée Willett, Alison Conwell, Oscar Beaupre, Edie Jean Clark and Arthur James Clark; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends.
Matthew was predeceased by his father, Bernard P. Amlaw Sr.; his father-in-law, James N. Clark; and James’ wife, Carol Ann Clark.
A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Words of remembrance and sharing of special memories will begin at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Matthew’s memory to A Stones Throw Dog Rescue, 258 Woodtick Road, Wolcott CT 06716 (astdogrescue.com).
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.