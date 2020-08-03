Matthew E. Vose
Matthew E. Vose, 62, died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on July 28, 2020, from complications arising from trauma caused by repeated falls.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1958, in Raleigh, N.C., and grew up from the age of four in Troy. He graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey in 1976 and forever remained a Troy boy. He served in the U.S. Air Force after high school.
In his 62 years, Matt enjoyed science fiction novels, jazz and, most of all, his personal freedom. He struggled from time to time with life’s many temptations, but always remained a gentle soul who was quick to laugh. He especially liked to laugh at the folly of politicians. A bit of a rolling stone, he lived for a time in both Arizona and Hawaii. He was commonly seen around Keene riding his bike. He enjoyed exploring the woods with his dog and loved visiting Mount Monadnock. He never passed up a chance to enjoy a hot dog or some watermelon.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Dolores Vose; and by a sister, Mary, who succumbed to cystic fibrosis. Her passing, when Matthew was eight years old, affected him greatly.
He is survived by his brothers: Michael and his wife, Denise, of Epping; and Marvin and his wife, Maxx, of Granite Falls, N.C.; as well as a niece, three nephews and their several children.
No services are planned at the current time. Donations in his memory can be made to Hundred Nights, Inc., P.O. Box 833, 17 Lamson St., Keene NH 03431.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Brattleboro. To view Matthew’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
