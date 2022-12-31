Matthew B. Moody

Matthew B. “Matt” Moody, 33, of Keene, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, with the love of his family near.
Matthew was born the son of Laurel A. (Perkins) and Michael W. Moody on May 16, 1989, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 2007.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country with distinction and honor at Camp LeJeune Marine Corps Base, Jacksonville, N.C. as a Tilt Rotor Airframe Mechanic, Quality Assurance Rep, Collateral Duty Inspector and Recruiter. He was the recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, three Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one star, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, two Global War on Terrorism Service Medals, Humanitarian Medal, Continental Service Medal, two Sea Service Deployment Medals, five NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan, Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award), Letter of Appreciation and two Expert Rifle Qualification Badges.
He participated in Operation Enduring Freedom on the USS Nassau (LHA-4) and other operations. Matt was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant E-5 after 12 years of loyal service.
On Aug. 2, 2013, he married the love of his life, Lauren B. Price. They were married in Jacksonville, N.C., in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for nine years.
Upon completion of his military time and after returning to Keene Matt was employed by Melanson Construction, Leon’s Auto and CW Express.
Matt had many interests in life. Time was spent hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, motorsports and watching football. Matt was most happy when he was doing things with his family.
Mr. Moody is survived by his devoted wife, Lauren Moody, of Keene, his two sons, Landyn and Matthew, and his daughter, Allyson, all of Keene; his mother, Laurel Moody of Westmoreland; and a grandmother, Rita Minor, of Winchester. He is also survived by a sister, Jennifer Kaleel, of Knightdale, N.C.; his brother, Michael Moody, and his wife, Ashley, of Keene; his mother-in-law, Alicia Price, of Helena, Ala.; his father-in-law, Jeffrey Price, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; his sister-in-law, Heather Contorno, of Helena, Ala.; and a brother-in-law, Dylan Price, and his wife, Donna, of Clanton, Ala. In addition, he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Matt is predeceased by his father, Michael W. Moody, who passed on Aug. 9, 2019; his grandfathers, Howard Burke Marsh, Walter Moody and William Wescott; and his uncle, Patrick Moody, who passed on Dec. 5, 2022.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Military Honors will commence at 6 p.m., all in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to Go Fund Me at GOFundme.com under the heading “Moody family in time of need” for the care of his three children.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).