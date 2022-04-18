Maryellen L. (Ross) Provost, age 95, a longtime resident of Holyoke, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Genesis — Keene Center in Keene.
She was born in Holyoke, Mass., daughter of the late William and Louise (Pomper) Ross, and was a 1944 graduate of Holyoke High School. Maryellen worked for many years at Shawmut Bank. Prior to moving to New Hampshire seven years ago, she was a communicant of both Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of the Cross parishes.
Maryellen was the “rock” of the family who deeply loved her husband of 74 years, Lester (Les), and their entire family. She took great pride in her sons’ families and had an abiding joy and love for her grandchildren. Additionally, she cared deeply about her extended family of several nieces and nephews as well as a very large number of friends in Holyoke and in the places where her children settled. She was “Holyoke” through and through — she loved the city and would always reference her roots — it truly is a place she remembered.
She loved purple and white, music, her flowers and gardening, and she loved all things Irish! The past seven years have been a long and arduous journey that was made easier by the enduring love and support of Les, who would visit her nearly every day, often spending hours at her side. This was only made possible by the loving and supportive care given to “Mom” by the incredible staff at Genesis — Keene Center. The family cannot overstate the kindness and love extended to our mother and, by extension, to our “Dad.” They brought dignity to our mother’s days through their professionalism and deep compassion.
Maryellen is survived by her beloved husband, Lester G. Provost, formerly of Holyoke, Mass., and currently of Keene; three sons: Stephen R. Provost and his wife, Virginia, of Hooksett; Thomas G. Provost and his wife, Beth, of Keene; and James E. Provost and his wife, Catherine, of Medford, N.J. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Michael (Stacia), Laura (Evan), Christopher (Jillian), Nicholas (Tricia), Brian (Nikki), Elizabeth (Omar), Jeffrey, Rachel and Shawn (Pamela). In addition, she leaves five great-grandchildren. Maryellen was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Osborne, Dorothy Fuette and Peggy Ross. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Anne Elizabeth.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1945 Northampton St., Holyoke, Mass., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral on Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton St., Holyoke, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association — Mass./N.H. Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
