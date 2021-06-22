Mary (Kerbaugh) Taylor, 94, formerly of Swanzey, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 7, 2021.
She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Swanzey before relocating to Florida, where she was a member of the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Ocala, Fla.
Mrs. Taylor was a dedicated homemaker and worked for a period of time at Goodnow’s Department Store in Keene. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening and was an accomplished seamstress. She was also a volunteer with the Girl Scouts.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Stanley L. Taylor; and her son, Stanley H. Taylor. She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Taylor Carmen and her husband, Ken; and Lynn Taylor and her husband. Graeme Proud; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are incomplete at this time. Information on a memorial service will be provided at a later date.
