Mary R. Walker

Mary R. (Kingston) Walker, 58, of Winchester, and formerly of Keene, Lancaster and Groveton, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, with the love of her family by her side.
She was born a daughter to the late Thomas H. Kingston on Oct. 15, 1964, in Lowell, Mass. She attended White Mountain Regional High School in Whitefield and graduated with the class of 1982. Mary continued her education at Concord Academy of Hair Design.
On March 13, 2004, Mary exchanged vows with the love of her life, Michael C. Walker. They had a simple service at the Durham Inn with their family and friends surrounding them.
Mary enjoyed her time working as the human resources assistant at Maplewood Nursing Home until she retired in 2019. Prior she had worked for Guys and Gals in Keene as a hairdresser for more than 20 years, Hospice Community Services as their human resources generalist for six years and Chesco Inc. as an advocate for 2 years.
Along with working, Mary enjoyed spending her time going to the beach, floating in the pool and being by the ocean. She loved crafting, playing with the dogs, and especially loved riding the Harley Davidson with her husband, Mike. Mary was a doting grandmother.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her devoted husband of 18 years, Michael Walker, of Winchester; their three children: Emily C. Arietta of Keene, Dylan T. Arietta of Greenfield, Mass., and Natalie R. Walker of Keene; and her daughter from a combined marriage, Kaitlyn M. Lepaige, and her husband, Richard, of Berlin. She is also survived by her stepmother, Nancy L. Kingston, of Concord; her four siblings: Jackie McKenna of Epsom; John McKenna and his wife, Karen, of Manchester; Thomas Kingston and his wife, Andrea, of Nottingham; and Catherine Kingston and her significant other, Garrett Stumb, of Nottingham; and her two grandchildren, Jackson and Emrick; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.