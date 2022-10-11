Mary R. Gray

Mary R. (Riendeau) Gray, 94, passed away on Sept. 29, 2022, at her home in Charlestown surrounded by family.
The daughter of Jesse and Helen (Lord) Riendeau, she was born in Ipswich, Mass., and grew up in Francestown and West Swanzey.
An avid reader and lifelong learner, Mary graduated from Keene High School in 1946 and completed many college courses in accounting, literature and computers over her lifetime.
In November of 1948, she married Leonard W. Gray, who predeceased her in 1989. Together they owned and operated Gray’s Dairy from 1956 to 1971 and created a beautiful home known for its impressive vegetable garden. Mary began working for the Town of Charlestown’s Office of the Selectmen and Town Clerk in 1972, holding a position as the administrative assistant to the selectmen for 10 years.
Mary was known throughout her community for her welcoming nature, generosity and volunteering, and she remained an active member of several committees well into her 90s. Her love for accounting and bookkeeping was reflected in her service as Town Treasurer for 24 years and as treasurer of the United Methodist Church of North Charlestown for several decades.
Family was the center of Mary’s life and she was a loving and devoted matriarch. She loved attending the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and never missed sending a birthday or anniversary card. Warm and patient, she was always willing to listen or help anyone in need. She enjoyed knitting and quilting, and will forever be remembered for her baking, especially her cookies.
She is survived by her children: Elaine Kernozicky of Keene; Gary (Florence) Gray of Westmoreland; Gordon (Nancy) Gray of Groveton; Lawrence (Elaine) Gray of Groveton; Candace (Robert) Hingston of Windsor, Vt.; stepdaughter, Carol Olsen, of Hyde Park, Vt.; six siblings: Linda McCormack, Sheila Knight, Carol Clark, Ronald Riendeau, Bruce Riendeau and John Riendeau; 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Mary was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Jane Grover, and her husband, Richard; her stepson, William Gray; two sons-in-law, Gary Kernozicky and Erik Olsen; along with three sisters and four brothers.
A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church of North Charlestown on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Charlestown Historical Society, 216 Main St., Charlestown NH 03603 or The United Methodist Church of North Charlestown, P.O. Box 735, Charlestown NH 03603.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.