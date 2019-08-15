Mary P. St. Lawrence
Mary P. St. Lawrence, 73, of Claremont, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
She was born in Keene on May 4, 1946, the daughter of Hugh and Annie Shelley.
Mary had worked for Douglas Toys in Keene.
She is survived by her daughter, Eva Carrier; her son, Richard St. Lawrence Jr.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Hugh Shelley Jr., Walter Shelley and Gale Shelley; also nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. St. Lawrence Sr.
A celebration of life will be held at the “Community In Christ” Church, 998 Route 12 in Westmoreland on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
