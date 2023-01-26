Mary Mildred Thomas, nee Chartrand, formerly of New Ipswich, and Fitchburg, Mass., passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at the age of 93.
Mary was born to Mary (O’Leary) Chartrand and Louis Chartrand on Feb. 20, 1929, in Fitchburg, Mass. She grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from Saint Bernard’s High School. She married Joseph G. Thomas in 1949, and moved to New Ipswich in 1954.
Mary joined the workforce at age 13 working at Aubuchon Hardware in Fitchburg. Later, she joined the U.S. Postal Service and ultimately became postmaster in Temple.
Mary enjoyed amateur theater, clogging, camping and travel, including to Egypt, Italy, Israel, Ireland and Scotland. Her favorite times were traveling to vacation sites in their Airstream trailer to Canada and throughout New England.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her brothers, Robert, John and Bernard Chartrand; and her sisters, Helen (Chartrand) Grillo and Margeret (Chartrand) Lavoie.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Chartrand) Bourque, of Denver, N.C.; her sons, Peter G. Thomas of Swanzey, and David J. Thomas of New Ipswich; her grandchildren, James Thomas of Monrovia, Calif., and Catheryn Moonsong of Saginaw, Mich.; and five great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, Mass. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s/Camillus, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services of Keene, 312 Marlborough St., Keene NH 03431.