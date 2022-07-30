Mary M. Barber

Mary Margaret (Gerratana) Barber, 81, of Keene, (known as Mimi since she was two years old) passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Keene Center Genesis after a brief period of declining health.
She was joyfully greeted by her parents, Frank and Evelyn (Mainiero) Gerratana, on Feb. 12, 1941, in Bridgeport, Conn.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Owen Barber; her daughter, Stacy Barber, of Shelton, Conn.; her son, Keith Barber, and his wife, Antoinette, of Princeton, N.J.; her granddaughter, Lindsay Barber, of New Brunswick, N.J.; her brother, Dr. Frank Gerratana, and his wife, Theresa, of Farmington, Conn.; her nephews: Frank Gerratana of Boston; and Gregory Gerratana and his wife, Jessica, and their two children, Gregory and Joshua, of Farmington, Conn.; and her cousins, Elena Heiden of Winchester; and Paul Heiden and his wife, Lois, of Trumbull, Conn.
She graduated from the University of Bridgeport.
After moving to Winchester in 1973, she was thrilled to work as an executive assistant for Jim Haddock at New Hope-New Horizons in Keene. In 1978, she took the position of Welfare Director for the County of Cheshire. In 1981, as a result of a change in state laws, her position changed to Human Services Administrator for the County of Cheshire. She was instrumental in establishing the state County Human Services Administrators Association, which later became an affiliate of the New Hampshire branch of the National Association of Counties.
She retired in 2010.
She had many hobbies. In 1978 she started running and participated in 11 marathons and countless shorter races. In 1980 she began playing racquet ball. In 1984 she discovered tennis and played for 20 years before an injury forced her to stop. In 2018 she was thrilled to find that she was able play pickleball. She was a knitter and a gardener and enjoyed reading.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or burial services.
All arrangements are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.chesirefamilyfh.com).