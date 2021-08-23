On July 29, 2021, Mary Lou O’Neil, a beloved member of the Hancock and Peterborough community, passed away at the age of 69 following a six-month battle with lung cancer.
Mary Lou was born July 20, 1952, and raised in Stoughton, Mass. After receiving an AS degree in communications from Grahm Junior College, she moved to New Hampshire to work in radio. A talented guitarist and singer, she loved both listening to and playing music and was a longtime supporter of the arts, particularly the Peterborough Folk Music Society. She served for 20 years as the School-To-Career Coordinator at ConVal Regional High School, helping hundreds of young people find their calling through internships with local businesses before retiring in 2017.
She loved cats and dogs, and could frequently be found kayaking around her favorite spot, Community Point, on Lake Nubanusit. Mary Lou excelled at fostering relationships, building deep community and cultivating friendships. She made the effort to stay in touch with her friends, old and new. Mary Lou was a great listener and she saw the best in everyone. Over her lifetime she also served myriad organizations, such as 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock, Dollars for Scholars, the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, Club Cannon, Fill the Void, Black Fly Story Hour, the Monadnock Early Learning Center, Kid’s Ark and the United Way. Additionally, she was a lifelong tennis player and member of the Monadnock Indoor Tennis Club.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary (Mollie) O’Neil; and is survived by her brothers, Bill and Bob O’Neil; her nephew, Brian O’Neil; and her nieces, Ali Steverman and Shannon O’Bent.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Town of Hancock Gazebo, 50 Main St., Hancock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary Lou O’Neil Memorial Vocational Scholarship online at https://gofund.me/9f57ec25.
To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Mary Lou’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.