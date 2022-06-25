Mary Lou Forbes

Mary Lou (Bassett) Forbes, 91, of Smith Street, Greenfield, mass., died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass.
She was born in Montague, Mass., on Jan. 13, 1931, the daughter of Clifton and Edith (Rosewarne) Bassett. Mary Lou attended local schools and continued her education, graduating from the University of Massachusetts —Amherst.
Mary Lou was instrumental in local politics, serving on the Advisory Board, Downeyside from 1968 to 1979, an area Rep. for Franklin County from 1980 to 1985, a member of the Greenfield Democratic Town Committee beginning in 1972 and elected three times as a delegate at the Democratic State Convention. From 1988 to 1990, Mary Lou served as Chairman of the Greenfield School Committee and member of the Special Education Subcommittee from 1986 to 1988.
Mary Lou was married to Bill Forbes and raised 14 children. Besides her beloved husband, Bill, Mary Lou leaves her children: Billy Forbes (Susie), John Forbes, Jeff Forbes, Christopher Forbes, Mary Anne Delaney (Rick), Mary Jo Forbes (Becky Holland), Patricia Deren (Tim), Maria Midgett (Bruce), Tim Forbes (Jessica), Christina Hovsepian (David), Michael Joseph Forbes and Maura Hughey (Todd); countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Bassett. She was predeceased by her son, Michael P. Forbes.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St., Greenfield, Mass., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls, Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Turners Falls, Mass.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening, June 28, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.