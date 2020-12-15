With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Lee Seatten, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. On Dec. 10, 2020, after battling COVID-19, she left us while sleeping peacefully at Elliott Hospital in Manchester. She was in her 78th year.
Born and raised in Keene, Mary was the daughter of the late Oren Barnard and Mary (Malcolm) Carey. She is survived by her husband, Krail, of Manchester; and her sister, Beverly (Lee) Champagne, of Auburn, N.Y. She is predeceased by her brother, Douglas (Jean) Carey, and her sister, Audrey, (James, survived by) O’Brien of Keene.
She was the beloved mother of Kimberly Smith, Cindy (Ed) Dodge, Mindy (Allyn) MacLaren, Tammie (Donald) Savini, Channa (Albert) Alvarado, Debi (William, deceased) Irizarry and Oren (Madeline) Seatten. She was a loving grandmother to Crystal, Shane, Chris and Jeffrey Dodge; Mary, Lisa and Allyn III McLaren; Megan Cruz, who spent many of her years growing up living with her grandparents, so Mary was like a mother to her; Donald and Jessica Savini; Maria, Jazmin and Americo Alvarado; William, Amanda, Joseph and Douglas Irizarry; and Mathew and Courtney Seatten.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as many great-grandchildren.
Mary dedicated her life to her husband and family. She joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Keene High School, and was a child development associate at Head Start in Keene for many years, and later a nursing assistant and home health aide.
Christmas was her favorite time of year and she loved watching presents being wrapped on Christmas Eve. We will not have her with us this year and she will be missed by all of us.
In her last hour, when asked how she wanted her coffee, she said “in a cup and I also need a shot of whiskey.” She was her feisty self, right to the end.
Services will be at the Carey homestead, in the springtime for her family.
Many thanks to those in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Elliot Hospital in Manchester for being by her side as she passed on.
In lieu of flowers, thanks can be sent to the 3rd floor nursing staff at Maple Leaf Health Care Center, 198 Pearl St., Manchester. We thank them all for the care and support they provided her for the last few years of her life.
To view Mary’s online tribute, or to send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.
