Mary L. (Corbin) Wilcox, 53, of Swanzey, passed away on March 28, 2021. She passed peacefully with the love of family near at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).