Mary L. (Corbin) Wilcox, 53, of Swanzey, and formerly of Marlborough and Keene, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Mary was born the daughter of Eleanor (Kelley) and Burton “Jim” Corbin on Aug. 10, 1967, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1986. She continued her education and attended Keene State College, studying computer science. She was employed at Pizza Down Under for more than 10 years as the manager before her retirement in 2000.
Her time was spent swimming and watching Hallmark movies on television. She enjoyed apple picking in the fall but mostly enjoyed the company of family, especially spending time with her granddaughter.
Ms. Wilcox is survived by her children: Ashley M. Possiel of Keene; and Justin H. Corbin and his wife, Lorraine, of Keene; her mother, Eleanor Corbin of Swanzey; her siblings: Brenda Corbin of Durham and Debra Corbin of Walpole.; and her granddaughter, Desiree Possiel, of Keene. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mary is predeceased by her father, Burton “Jim” Corbin.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private. In keeping with CDC standards, facemasks and social distancing will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Research, 40 Buttrick Road, Londonderry NH 03053. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
