Mary L. Hovhannesian, 96, of Worcester, Mass., passed away peacefully Sept. 29, 2020, at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester following a period of declining health.
Mary was born in Worcester, Mass., to the late Rosario and Michelina (D’Ambra) Guinto and was the last surviving sibling of seven children. She was a longtime resident of Keene, raising four children there with her husband, Archie, before relocating back to Worcester 40 years later.
Mary loved her family and everything life had to offer. She had a great sense of humor, and was a talented cook, baker and generous host. She was a kind and compassionate individual who was active in her church and community. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Arshag “Archie” Hovhannesian; her daughter, Susan K. Martin; and her three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her two daughters: Jeannine Robinson (Allan) of Vancouver, B.C. Canada; and Debra Hovhannesian, with whom she resided; her son, Mark Hovhannesian (Suzanne), of Southborough, Mass.; two granddaughters, Lisa Hovhannesian and Rebecca Reed; one grandson, Ethan Martin; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Monahan Hospice Home, in memory of Mary L. Hovhannesian, to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 120 Thomas St., Worcester MA 01608, or via www.vnacare.org. The Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, Mass., is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
