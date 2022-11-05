Mary L. Hastings

Mary L. (Castor) Hastings, 77, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully at Keene Center Genesis on Oct. 29, 2022, with family by her side.
She was welcomed into the world on Oct. 1, 1945, in Keene, the daughter of the late Amos and Helen (Phelps) Castor. She attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1964.
Mary had been employed by Robert-Hart Shoe Factory on Water Street in Keene for many years as a bookkeeper. She later went on to work at the National Grange Mutual from which she retired in 2007.
A faithful parent and provider, Mary was also an active and faithful member at the Salvation Army Church in Keene for more than 25 years. She loved helping with the rummage sales, toy drives and community suppers.
While Mary was mostly a homebody and enjoyed watching her game shows while reading and doing word searches and puzzles, she loved trips to her favorite place, the ocean, and going on car ride adventures. She cherished times with her best friend, Milly, playing bingo and painting ceramics. She also enjoyed her friendships made through participating in the TOPS program at the recreation center in Keene.
Mary leaves behind her sons: Herman Hastings and his significant other, Carol Spears, of Hinsdale; and Shaun Hastings of Keene; her grandson, Matthew Van Hastings, and his wife, Nicole, and their son, Tucker Herbert Hastings, of Swanzey; her siblings: Bonnie Castor of Peterborough; Arnold Castor of West Virginia; Robert Castor and his fiancé, Rosalie Mougin; of Walpole; and John Castor of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her longtime companion, Alton Hastings Sr., her sister, Marilyn Wright; her infant sister, Ethel Jean Castor; and her best friend, Mildred Forbes.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Mary on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary L. Hastings’ name are suggested to be made to the Salvation Army Corps Worship and Service Center, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene, NH has been entrusted with the arrangements.