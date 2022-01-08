Mary K. Sanborn

Born in her family home in Detroit, Mary Katherine Gibson took her first breath of life on Thursday, Oct 4, 1934, at 1:45 a.m., and died peacefully, taking her last breath of life as Mary Katherine Sanborn on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 2:15 p.m. in her home that she shared with her son in Keene, at the age of 87.
A woman who focused on the goodness in life and in others. A woman who wanted to be happy and looked for happiness in everything life had to offer. A woman who judged lightly and loved greatly. A woman who was fiercely protective of her loved ones. A woman who lacked pretentiousness but loved attention. A woman who believed in the principles of “live and let live,” “one day at a time,” “first things first,” “easy does it,” “keep it simple,” honesty, open-mindedness and willingness. A woman whose acceptance level of life on life’s terms was higher than her expectations of it. A woman who knew what to say, how much to say, when to speak and when to stay silent. A woman who knew exactly where her son’s guilt button was by reminding him, whenever he took her love for granted, by saying “you’ll miss me when I’m gone!” As usual — she was right!
She leaves behind her son, Martin David Sanborn, of Keene; two granddaughters: Kathryn Irene Sanborn of Suffolk, Va., and April Lisette Sanborn of Detroit; and a fellowship of close friends and acquaintances from California, Florida, North Carolina, Paris, France and Tossa de Mar, Spain who helped carry her through the distance life in a program of love, and a language of the heart, where the heart speaks — and the heart listens.
There are no local services. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
