Mary K. Parker
On Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by the love and support of her family, Mary Kittredge Jewett Parker, passed away at her home in Sullivan.
Since her birth on Jan. 17, 1928, at the Elliot Community Hospital in Keene, Sullivan had been her home. Her parents Edward and Bessie (Priest) Jewett were active in the community and were devoted members of the Sullivan Congregational Church. This love for community and devotion to others came naturally to Mary.
She was a 1946 graduate of Keene High School. She followed her passion for providing compassion and care to those in need by pursuing a career in healthcare. She earned a Certificate in Nursing from the Elliot Community Hospital in 1948 and also a Certificate in Pediatric Nursing from the Boston Floating Hospital. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Keene State College in 1976 and a Master’s Degree in education, so that she could work as a school nurse. She served as the first school nurse at Monadnock Regional High School from 1962 to 1971. She then went to work for Keene Junior High School and then ended her career after working for many years as the nurse at Keene High School. Mary was awarded “School Nurse of the Year,” in 1990 for her many years of service.
Prior to her work in the school system she worked for the Elliot Community Hospital, in the maternity ward, and also worked as a nurse with the local ambulance service in Keene.
Mary’s compassion was also very evident in her home life. She was a devoted wife to Theodore Parker, whom she married on Sept. 18, 1948, and a loving mother to her two children. Her home was always a welcoming place and a place where those who visited felt like part of her family. There were always homemade goodies to enjoy; chocolate chip cookies and blueberry pies were some of her family’s favorites.
She cared deeply for those in her community who were in need and her thought for those who might be touched by a small act of kindness even spread to other countries. She knitted children’s clothing for those that she knew who had babies and also sent her hand-made crafts to other countries to assist those in need.
As a resident of Sullivan, Mary served her community as a member of the town government. She also served on the board for the Congregational Church, where she had been a lifelong member.
She and her husband enjoyed going on cross-country trips together and were members of NAFCA (North American Family Campers Association). She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Gama, a fraternal organization for retired teachers.
Mary also enjoyed being surrounded by nature and enjoyed working in her gardens, growing a variety of flowers. Her favorites were lilacs and lily of the valley.
Carrying on the tradition of the Jewetts, Ted and Mary Parker had a thriving maple sugaring business each winter, taking over for Mary’s father Edward in the early 1960s until the mid-1990s. Additionally, they conducted tours of their sugaring location for local school children, demonstrating the process and providing candied samples known as “sugar on snow.”
She is survived by her son, Stephen Parker; her daughter, Maryann May; her grandson, Max Goddard; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her husband; and sisters, Ethel Frazer and Elsie Walsh.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. at the Sullivan Congregational Church, 4 Church St., Sullivan. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan Congregational Church, P.O. Box 63. Sullivan, NH 03445.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
