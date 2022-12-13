Mary Jane Kamps, 65, of Spofford, died peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022, after a nearly year-long battle with biliary cancer. She passed away at her home, with her three children and husband at her side.
Mary Jane Kamps, née Hale, was born May 14, 1957, in New Orleans, to loving parents William Crowe Hale and Dolores Corcoran Hale. She was the youngest daughter among 10 children — six girls and four boys: Dolores Hale Brunet (Tom), Annette Hale Hudson (Jerry), Marion Hale Loup (Bob), Patricia Hale McKay (Doug) (deceased), (Agnes) Theresa Hale Cummins, Edward Michael Hale (Erin), Albert Blake (Carolyn), William Hale (Dianne) and James Hale (deceased).
Mary Jane was described by her siblings as “a pepper,” which has been echoed by friends who speak of her energy, her sense of humor and her optimism. Mary Jane was a pioneer in her field of healthcare information technology, starting at a hospital IT help desk in the 1980s, then retiring as the senior vice president/chief information officer for a hospital system in Maine in 2015. She was an influential leader, and a mentor and role model to many. Most of her career was spent at Cheshire Medical Center, which she always considered her home.
Regular moves were part of Mary Jane’s career progression, taking her family to cities such as New Orleans, San Antonio, Atlanta and Chesterfield. After retirement, Mary Jane purchased a cottage on Spofford Lake, which became a sanctuary for her and the extended family. She lived there with her husband, Donald Robinson, and their chocolate lab, Emma. The lake house holds many memories for her family. Many summer days were spent with “Nana” surrounded by her children and six grandchildren, who were all central to her life.
Mary Jane will be eternally missed by many, but most especially her children: Kelly Kamps (Michael), Addie Moriarty (Keith) and Danny Kamps (Shana); as well as her husband, Donald Robinson.
She was predeceased by her parents, William Crowe Hale and Dolores Corcoran Hale; her siblings: Dolores, Teresa, Patricia and James; and her son, Donald, who was born prematurely and died in infancy.
Mary Jane leaves behind a rich legacy in her treasured grandchildren: Zoe, Elliot and Piper Rutledge, and Jaden, Simon and Maggie Gann.
Mary Jane wanted her friends and family to celebrate her life by doing the things she most enjoyed — being outside, spending time with loved ones (including animals) and facing life and its challenges head-on.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. St. Bernard Church on Main Street in Keene.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.