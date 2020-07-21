Mary J. White

Mary J. “Mary Jo” (Chiovitti) White, 77, a lifelong resident of Keene and Roxbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
Her parents, Michael and Marie (Gile) Chiovitti, welcomed their daughter into the world on April 26, 1943, in Keene. Mary Jo attended local schools and was a 1962 graduate of Keene High School.
For over 50 years, Mary Jo owned and operated the Spring of Fashion Beauty Salon in Keene, and was still working on occasion at the time of passing.
Always wanting to be busy and enjoying all that life had to offer, Mary Jo participated in many activities including shopping, bingo, and other types of gambling. She also enjoyed going to the beach, camping, and traveling here within this country as well as in Europe. She was also a wonderful cook.
Mary Jo was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 1413, and a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: her two sons, Spencer White and his wife, Tonya, of Troy, and Morgan M. White and his wife, Heather, of Swanzey; her three daughters: Angela White of Dover; Giovanna Cunningham of Swanzey; and Bianca Jacobsen and her husband, Karl, of Winchester; her grandchildren: David Arlen, Jessica White, Keegan White, Logan White, Cierra White, Bailey Marrotte, Madison Marrotte, Lydia Marrotte, Sydney Marrotte, Sylas Cunningham, Alexander Jacobson and Olivia Jacobson; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Peter P. Chiovitti, of Winchester; her step-children: Kevin White of Gloversville, N.Y.; Ty White of Swanzey; Zane White of Westmoreland; Kit White of Savannah, Ga.; and Cindy Davis of Westmoreland; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mary Jo was predeceased by her husband of over 40 years, Glenn White, in 2008; and a grandson, Lucas White, in 2017.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery, Troy, will be private. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, July 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing procedures currently in place. In addition, because of current procedures, we will require those coming to the calling hours to enter via the front entrance of the funeral home and exit via the side of the building after greeting the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. White’s memory to one’s favorite charity.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
