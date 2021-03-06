Mary J. Lehto

Mary Jane (Karr) Lehto, 80, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Troy, died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home after a period of declining health.
Mary was born the daughter of the late Madeline (Davis) and Earl Karr on Dec. 29, 1940, in Swanzey. She was educated locally where she attended local schools.
On July 10, 1960, she exchanged vows with Carl Lehto at the Fitzwilliam Church. Sadly, Carl passed on Sept. 24, 2010, after 50 years of marriage.
She was employed by Troy Mills Inc. for several years and retired there.
Mary enjoyed decorating her home, embroidering and loved to go to yard sales. In her younger years she could be found working around the yard.
Mrs. Lehto is survived by her children: Michael Lehto and his wife, Debbie, of Swanzey; Debbie Rose and her husband, Craig, of Swanzey; and Marcia Lehto and her partner, Margaret Liberge, of Amesbury, Mass.; her sister, Betty Morrill, and her husband, Alan, of Rumney; her grandchildren: Kathy Rose and her partner, Lucas Blake; Billy Rose; Nathan Lehto; and Joshua Grover; and her great-grandchildren: Alyce Parkhurst, Lane Blake, Jaylynn and Addison Grover, and Aiden Lehto. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mary is predeceased by her siblings: Archie Karr, Mike Karr, Freddie Karr and Peggy Moleski.
In keeping with Mary’s wishes, all services will be private. Donations can be made in memory of Mary Jane Lehto to: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Foundation, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington VA 22209; or to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, 13770 Noel Road, STE 801899, Dallas TX 75380. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
