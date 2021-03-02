Mary J. (Karr) Lehto, 80, of Swanzey, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
