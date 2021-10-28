Mary Fleming

Mary “Carmella” (Devoli) Fleming, 100, of Keene, and formerly of Lake Tahoe, Calif., died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in the comfort of her son’s home with love by family and friends.
Mary was born the daughter of the late Pepina (Murone) and Ralphino Devoli on May 8, 1921, on Mother’s Day, in Shawney, Ohio. She was educated in Ohio, where she graduated from Shawney High School with the class of 1939.
On June 15, 1940, she exchanged vows with John Fleming, the love of her life, in a simple service in Arizona. Years later, in 1953, they renewed their vows in a service at a Catholic church in California. Sadly, John passed on Nov. 1, 1988, after 48 years of marriage.
Carmella was a housewife. It was important for her to stay home and keep a proper home.
She loved going out for breakfast with friends or family. She enjoyed being part of the Grace Community Evangelical Free Church in Spofford.
Mrs. Fleming is survived by her sons: William R. Fleming and his wife, Patricia, of Keene; and Richard J. Fleming of Keene. She is also survived by her grandson, Ryan Fleming, her great-granddaughter, Elsie Lane Fleming, extended family and friends. Carmella is predeceased by her daughter in-law, Sheri Lane Fleming.
In keeping with Carmella’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. in the Grace Community Evangelical Free Church, 49 Old Swanzey Road, Spofford. Burial will take place privately in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Carmella Fleming to Grace Community Free Church.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.