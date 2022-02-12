Mary F. Dubois

Mary F. (Kent) Dubois, 89, a resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed in her sleep on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Mary was born the daughter to the late Mandana (Hodgkins) and Harry Kent on Sept. 24, 1932, in Fitchburg, Mass. She was educated locally and was a graduate of Keene High School. On Oct. 2, 1949, Mary exchanged vows with the love of her life, Anthony “Bucky” J. Dubois Jr. They got married at the Court Street Church in Keene and have been together for the past 72 years.
Mrs. Dubois worked for SAU 29 as executive secretary for the superintendent of schools for more than 40 years. Mary loved to take trips to Wells and Moody Beach in Maine and to their second home located in Tenants Harbor, Maine.
Mary is survived by her husband, Anthony “Bucky” Dubois Jr., of Swanzey; her two children: Anthony J. Dubois III of Swanzey and Gary M. Dubois of Spofford; her brother, Robert “Bobby” Kent, and his wife, Peggy, of Florida; along with her five grandchildren: Gwen Clough, Gregory Dubois, Joseph Dubois, Christina Dubois and Ann Caraballo; nine great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her five siblings: Lillian Grover, Phyllis Baldwin, Bud Kent, Joan Pappas and Jean Guyette.
A private graveside service will be held later in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery, Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
