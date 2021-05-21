Mary-Ellen Egan

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Mary-Ellen “Mel” (Kimball) Egan, 83, of Spofford, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Scott-Farrar in Peterborough, surrounded in love by her two daughters after living the last seven years of her life with dementia. She will forever be remembered as a kind, witty, humble and gentle soul.
Born on April 3, 1938, to Emeline (Colony) Kimball and Judge Walker Stebbins Kimball, in Keene, Mary-Ellen grew up in Keene with siblings Walker S. Kimball Jr. of Manchester, Vt., Joslin Kimball Frank of Keene, Katherine Kimball of Boston, Jane Mitchell, who passed away in 2006, Emeline Kimball Crawford of Hustontown, Pa., and William Kimball of Cambridge, Mass. A 1956 graduate of Keene High School, she went on to graduate from Colby Sawyer College in New London, pursuing a career as a medical transcriptionist and phlebotomist for the medical office of Dr. Ballou and Dr. Schofield (Cheshire Medical Associates).
She is survived by her former husband, Raymond Egan Jr., with whom they shared three children: David W. Egan and his wife, Patricia, of Keene; Kathryn E. Bottomley and her husband, Todd, of Chesterfield; and Lisa E. Cook and her husband, Paul Teitelman, of North Swanzey. Together they will continue to celebrate her spirit, sense of humor and unconditional love and kindness.
Always ready with a sweet treat, a rousing sideline cheer or theater applause, “Grandma Egan” was a constant source of love, comfort, laughter and support to her treasured grandchildren: Scott Bottomley and his wife, Amy; Daniel Bottomley; Hailey Cook; Mike Egan and his wife, Kaytlyn; Tina Bertolami; and Michelle Herrington and her husband, Michael. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by her best friend, Peggy Mott, of Naples, Fla. Their friendship began as children growing up on School Street and remained until her death. She so looked forward to her winters spent in Naples with Peggy and more recently the summer and fall visits that continued as Peggy ventured north yearly to visit her lifelong friend.
Mary-Ellen’s family spent many wonderful summers on Spofford Lake, memories Mary-Ellen cherished so much that Spofford Lake became her full-time home in 1978. Her home on the shore provided her with peace and solace. Any given day you might find her sitting in the sun, devouring a book, welcoming children, grandchildren, and family friends, watching and listening to the loons or enjoying a daily swim in the lake. She delighted in conversations, games of trivia, crosswords and regular visits of siblings, nieces and nephews who ventured through the connecting path from the family cottage to her lakeside home. Never one to refuse a boat ride, especially in the evening hours when the lake was calm and houses lit along the shore, she marveled at life on the lake.
Mary-Ellen was a dedicated Boston Red Sox fan and continued to watch and cheer for “her” team until her passing. Treasured memories include many trips to Fenway Park, including being in the stands for the famous “Mother’s Day Miracle,” and the evening she proudly wore and modeled the Red Sox World Series ring as if she had won it herself!
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Memory Care Garden at Scott-Farrar who provided exceptional care to and loved Mary-Ellen as if she was one of their own family members during her four-year stay with them.
A celebration of Mary-Ellen’s life will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mary-Ellen’s memory to the Scott-Farrar Staff Appreciation Fund, 11 Elm St., Peterborough NH 03458; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements and requests that all those in attendance wear facemasks and maintain the physical distancing protocols. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.