Mary-Ellen (Kimball) Egan, 83, of Spofford, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Scott-Farrar at Peterborough surrounded in love by her two daughters following a courageous seven-year battle with dementia. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- More-contagious virus variant is widespread in Keene, sewage testing shows
- Brattleboro taqueria opens new location, eyes move to Keene
- After friend's stroke, sisters from Keene write book to raise awareness
- Former Koffee Kup employees say paychecks issued, then rescinded
- Rusty Ball, fixture of local racing scene, honored with last lap
- Panel recommends revising Keene's mask mandate, ending it July 1
- Matthew Robert John Riley
- Keene State reports spike in COVID-19 cases
- Smiths Medical in Keene launches new apprenticeship program
- Winchester voters approve school budget, social worker for police
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.