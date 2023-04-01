Mary Ellen Cheever, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2023, at the Granite VNA Hospice in Concord.
Her parents, Charles and Florence (Davis) Loseby, proudly welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 30, 1929, in Rutland, Vt. Mary grew up in Rutland and was a 1947 graduate of Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Rutland.
A resident of Keene since 1958, Mary enjoyed her role as homemaker and mother, taking great pride in overseeing these responsibilities. She enjoyed watching the successes of her three sons over the years, and was so proud when they each completed their Eagle Scout Award and recognition.
As an avid knitter, family, friends and others in the community enjoyed her items. Up until her passing, she was part of a local knitting group. She was a member of the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4 and the Veterans of Foreign War Keene Post No. 799 auxiliaries, as well as an active member of the Keene Senior Center for many years. She loved being a part of the “Flamingos” swimming exercise group at Langdon Place of Keene.
Mary spent many summers on Cape Cod serving as a host family camper at Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Mass.
An avid sports fan, Mary loved the Red Sox and Patriots, and was a season ticket holder for the Keene Swamp Bats baseball team.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her two sons: Thomas “Tom” Cheever and his wife, Deborah “Deb” (Nims), of Concord; and James “Jim” Cheever and his wife, Cindy, of Lempster; her grandchildren: Jason Cheever and his wife, Kymberly, of Concord; Jennifer Cheever Watson and her husband, Joshua, of Saco, Maine; Heidi Epps and her husband, Dan, of Marlborough; and Aaron Cheever and his wife, Eileen, of Lunenburg, Mass.; her great-grandchildren: Brynn, Brooke, Benjamin, Nolan, Natalie, Norah, Annette and Shalane; her sisters-in-law: Teresa Loseby and Barbara Loseby, both of Rutland, Vt., and Kathy Loseby of Cleveland, Tenn.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 59 years, Ronald H. Cheever, died in 2011; and a son, Ronald F. Cheever, died in 2014. Her brothers, Francis, Donald and Paul Loseby, also predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Cheever’s memory to: Granite VNA Hospice, 240 Pleasant St., Concord NH 03301; Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431; or to VFW Keene Post #799, 459 Winchester St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Cheever’s care. To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.