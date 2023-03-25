Mary E. Patnaude

Mary Eileen Patnaude, 74, a longtime resident of Agawam, Mass., passed away at her home on March 5, 2023.
Her parents, Arnold E. and Ruth E. (Fairbanks) Patnaude, welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 11, 1948, in Hanover. Mary spent her early years in Keene and was a 1966 graduate of Keene High School. She went on to attend the Cambridge School of Business in Boston.
Mary lived in many states. She later moved to Attleboro, Mass., and then to Agawam, Mass., where she has resided for the past 24 years.
For many years, she was the office manager with Furman Lumber in Boston, and she retired from Boise Cascade Company in Westfield, Mass., in 2014.
Mary enjoyed going to the casinos, which she especially liked on her cruises. Mary was very lucky during these many adventures. She loved taking many wonderful vacations, traveling to many different places and creating wonderful memories along the way. She loved playing cards with her family. The Patnaude family were BIG CARDPLAYERS. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her many friends and members of the West Springfield (Mass.) Senior Center.
Mary and her longtime friend, Louise Gurksnis, enjoyed many adventures in the “Little Red Jeep.” Her cousins, Pat and Karen, enjoyed it as well. Mary shared an unconditional friendship with many she met over the years.
Mary enjoyed going out to lunch “every day” and occasionally to the casinos. She also enjoyed her time with her dear friend, Donna Kosinski, of Feeding Hills, Mass.
She is survived by her close cousins, Pat Walker, of Keene; and Karen Kearns of Westford, Mass; and many other extended family members and friends with whom Mary enjoyed many wonderful times and outings together.
She was predeceased by many cousins: Shirley Potter, of Keene; and the Patnaude family, Donald, Raymond, Richard, Paul, Henry, John, Louis, Larry, George; and Douglas and Theresa Townsend, of Florida; and also members of the Fairbanks family.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the West Springfield Senior Center, 128 Park St., West Springfield MA 01089.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mary’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.