Mary Elizabeth Hall died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully with loving family by her side.
She was known to one and all as “Mimi.” She was born in Keene to Annie (Henderson) and Dennis Lachenal on Aug. 3, 1927. Mimi was a lifelong resident of Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1946. She worked at Elliot Community Hospital, Markem and Findings before retiring.
Mimi married Malcolm Hall on April 4, 1959, at the Congregational Church in Keene. Family was of utmost importance to her and she loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. Mimi never missed a family event. For many years her parents and siblings lived within walking distance of her home and work and she would “stop down for a cup of tea.” When the great-nieces and nephews came along, she always had bright new copper pennies for them.
Mimi collected many things, particularly news clippings. Her scrapbooks were bursting with clippings from The Keene Sentinel — obituaries, weddings, graduations, anything that had a connection to anyone she knew. She collected books, tea cups, record albums, coins and photos. She loved taking pictures and was considered the family historian for many years.
She loved to talk about her childhood, especially the times spent at the family farm in Acworth. She adored her “Granta” and loved to watch him milk the cows, sitting on a pail he had turned upside down for her to sit on. Mimi always loved anything sweet, leaving family gatherings with her pockets, pocketbook and hands full of “goodies.” Sometimes her caregivers found candy under her pillow, saved there in case she got hungry in the night. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Wheeler, and her brother, Alexander Lachenal; her brother-in-law, Creighton Hall; and her sister-in-law, Dena Patnaude. She leaves her beloved nieces and nephews: Tessie Murphy, Charlene Thresher, Peggy Dodge, Barbara Kahn, Michael Wheeler, Molly Gray, Chuck Wheeler, Denise Wheeler, Dennis Lachenal, Leon Lachenal, Debbie Cody, Kimberly Bressett, Bill Lachenal, Karina Stephenson, Michael Lachenal, Jaimie Lachenal, Marshall Hall, Barry Hall, Cullen Hall, Darren Hall, Juliene Gilmore, Tom Patnaude, Randy Patnaude, Roberta Patnaude, Kittredge Hall, Kevin Hall and Kim Nalette; her stepson, Steve Hall; and her stepdaughter, Cheryl Myers.
She is predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Hall, who died after 51 years of marriage; her sisters, Hilda Hemphill and Jeanne Pomeroy; her brother, William Lachenal; her sisters-in-law, Janet Lachenal, Cheryl Lachenal and Ailene Hall; her brothers-in-law, Charlie Pomeroy, Lester Wheeler and Kittredge Halland; and her nieces, Linda Pomeroy, Annie Jean Thevenin and Deanne Tierney.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Applewood Care Center for the kind and attentive care she received from them. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Swanzey Community House in East Swanzey on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers you can make a memorial contribution to your charity of choice. Burial will be held privately at Monadnock View Cemetery. To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
