Mary E. Goodnow, 78, a longtime resident of Fitzwilliam, died on March 11, 2023, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Troy, where Mary had made her home for the past 1½ years.
Her parents, Laimo and Saimi (Lake) Michelson, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 9, 1944, in Fitzwilliam.
Mary worked for many years as a woodworker with the Port-O-Lite Co. in Fitzwilliam, and later in Swanzey. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting and was an avid reader.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lisa Normand, and her husband, Brian, of Troy; a son, Michael S. Goodnow, of Keene; her grandchildren: Stephanie Aron and her husband, James, of Swanzey; Christina Normand of Bellows Falls; Christina Goodnow of Spofford; and Jonathan Goodnow of Keene; two brothers, Wayne Michelson and Carl Michelson, both of Fitzwilliam; a sister, Priscilla Rosin, of North Carolina; her brothers-in-law: Richard Goodnow and his wife, Rhonda, of Fitzwilliam; and Alan Goodnow and his significant other, Kathy Corbett Bray, of Florida; her sister-in-law, Sherry Goodnow, and her significant other, Bob Warner, of Rindge; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 59 years, Ronald C. Goodnow, died on Dec. 24, 2021; and a sister, Diana Michelson, and a brother, Walter Michelson, also predeceased her.
A graveside service and burial in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Goodnow’s memory to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York NY 10001; or to Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Goodnow’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
