Mary E. (Durkee) Fay, 75, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
