Mary E. (Durkee) Fay died on Nov. 17, 2021, after bravely facing advanced cancer for more than five years. She was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher. Mary was the heart of our family and we will miss her always.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jim, their three sons, Matt, Josh and Ben, and their spouses, Mike Huling, Emmalee Fay and Bill Healy. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Eloise and Anneka Fay, whom she loved to the moon and back.
Mary was a professional educator. She taught English and German for five years in Stamford, Conn., and then taught English for 28 years at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. She was a devoted and highly respected teacher and was honored to receive the school yearbook dedication several times. In 2006, she was recognized as the New Hampshire English Teacher of the Year.
Mary was an avid reader, a talented chef and baker, a joyful gardener, an enthusiastic supporter of her children, her students and her friends, and a source of light and cheer in the lives of many.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1945, in Winnebago, Minn., and raised in Blue Earth, Minn. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1967. She and Jim were married in June of 1970 in Norwalk, Conn., and moved to Sheridan, Wyo., shortly thereafter. They moved to Keene in 1976, where they raised their three sons, all of whom attended her alma mater.
A memorial service will be held at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. In light of increasing COVID cases in the state of New Hampshire, and out of an abundance of caution, the family has required all participants to wear a facemask throughout the service. Also, in consideration of other guests, please do not attend if you are experiencing any COVID symptoms.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mary’s lifelong love of books and learning, contributions to the Keene Public Library are appreciated. Checks made payable to the “Friends of the KPL” can be mailed to the library at 60 Winter St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the Care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
