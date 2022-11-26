Mary E. Adair

Mary E. (Jarvis) Adair, 86, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, under the care of Keene Center Genesis.
She was born a daughter to the late Aura (Tetreault) and Lester K. Jarvis on April 12, 1936, in Keene. Mary was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1954.
Mary enjoyed her time working at the Roxbury Street Laundry as the manager for five years until she retired in 1994. She also drove a bus in Honeybrook, Pa. Mary worked for Country Way Nursing Home, now known as Genesis Eldercare in Keene, as a nursing assistant for five years. Mary also enjoyed being a homemaker and staying at home with her children.
Mary had a love for all animals, especially cats and birds, and she was an avid walker and enjoyed looking at art.
Ms. Adair is survived by her five children: Kathleen Powell of Keene; Michael Haider and his significant other, Heidi Kleinman, of South Windsor, Conn.; David W. Adair Jr. of Keene; Rachel O. Adair of Keene; and Shawn T. Adair and his significant other, Kim Lapera, of Raymond; along with a brother, Richard Jarvis of Sullivan. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mary is now at rest with her parents, and her brother, Noel Jarvis.
