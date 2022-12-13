Mary D. Moe

Mary D. “Bonnie” (Dargie) Moe, 81, of Keene, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Langdon Place in Keene.
She was the daughter of John G. Dargie and Carolyn C. (Clapp) Dargie, born on April 25, 1941, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Her family moved to Andover (N.H.) in 1942, where she was raised. She graduated from Andover High School in 1958 and has kept ties with many friends in and from Andover.
Bonnie graduated from Keene Teachers’ College in 1962. Teaching was her passion for 30 years.
On June 23, 1962, she married the love of her life, Theodore H. Moe Jr. They had a simple service at the 2nd Congregational Church in Greenfield, Mass.
She loved traveling with her family, hang gliding, parasailing, zip lining, Tuesday nights, book club, high school reunions, knitting, sewing and most of all spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Mrs. Moe is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Ted Moe; two daughters: Jennifer White and her husband, Tom, and their children, Robin and Connor; and Carolyn “Lindy” Paris and her husband, Luca, and their children, Alexander “Xander” Paris and Isabella “Bella” Paris; and one niece, Nancyann Walsh, and her family of Attleboro, Mass. She also leaves her best friend of more than 75 years, Gail Fisher Welch, of Lyman (N.H.), along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
Services will be held at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that contributions be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or a charity of your choice.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.)