Mary Ann Bachman: Always loved, still missed, forever dear.
On the morning of June 7, 2023, the unique life of Mary Ann Bachman came peacefully to an end at the age of 84 years young.
Mary Ann was born in Orange, N.J., on July 28, 1938, to Walter and Agnes (King) Fox. When her mother passed shortly after her birth, Mary Ann’s aunt and uncle, Kay and George Bachman, stepped in to adopt, raise and love her.
Mary Ann was educated in Catholic schools and earned her degree at Caldwell College before moving to New York City. During her time there, she worked at the Twin Towers as the secretary to a vice president at Singer and also for a brokerage firm. The energy of the city suited Mary Ann’s sensibilities and in her leisure time, she turned her attention to acting. She studied at The Acting Studio and made her debut in 1986 with the Chelsea Repertory Company when she played a part in Eugene Ionesco’s “The Lesson”. Mary Ann also studied at Warren Robertson’s Theatre Workshop, as well as The Actor’s Institute and she played several other parts during her time as an actor. Mary Ann possessed a generous spirit and walked through this life with verve and élan, qualities that served her well during that creative time in the city.
Mary Ann traveled extensively and preferring to cruise, she booked an adventure immediately upon retiring. She loved being at the ocean and would sometimes, on a whim, disappear to spend several days at the coast. Mary Ann also had fond memories of her time at the Bachman’s New Jersey lake house and its many visitors. Not one to let grass grow under her feet, Mary Ann eventually lived in most regions of the country before finally making New Hampshire her forever home. After settling in, she was hired by Chesco, Inc. where she worked for 14 years before retiring at age 80. Still possessing energy and a zest for life, Mary Ann subsequently lent her time and talents to community pursuits and was active in the Cheshire County and Swanzey Democratic committees. A lifelong lover of cats, Mary Ann enjoyed volunteering at her veterinarian’s practice. In her leisure time, she enjoyed painting and knitting and in 2015, enthusiastically joined the “Knitters for Bernie” group.
Mary Ann loved to read all genres and generally bought three newspapers every day. She was frequently observed reading by her cats, who were her preferred life companions. They made her smile and sadly, a sharp decline in her health was seen after the passing of her last companion, “Slinky”.
In 2021, Mary Ann had to relinquish her independence to ensure her health and safety. She moved into assisted living at Langdon Place where she remained until late May of this year. After a brief hospitalization, she was shifted to the Keene Center where she subsequently left this world having passed from natural causes.
Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Sheila Marzloff, of Morristown, N.J.; three nieces, Patricia Toscano, Mary Witte Carol Boyce, and one nephew, James Meslar. She is predeceased by both sets of parents and her sister, Phyllis Meslar. Most recently, she was a member of Saint James Episcopal Church congregation.
Mary Ann will not be forgotten by her dear friends, Jean Kelly and Jennie Gomarlo. Albeit unintentionally, she had the gift of making others laugh. She will be remembered by many friends for this and also appreciated and loved for the fact that she was consistently, unapologetically herself.
Mary Ann declined a celebration service, but contributions can be made in her name to Fearless Kitty Rescue, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.