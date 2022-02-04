Mary Angelina Baldor, of Barre, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Jan. 30, 2022, at the age of 96.
She was born in Keene on May 26, 1925, the daughter of Antonio and Carmela (DiLorenzo) Caldarelli.
In 1952, she married John Baldor and they were married until he passed away in 1985.
Mary worked for many years at the Washington Village School Library, the Spaulding Graded School Library, and then the Mid-State Regional Library in Berlin, Vt.
She leaves behind her loving children: Juanita, Robert, Gregory, John Jr. and Peter; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, along with her siblings: John Caldarelli, Carrie Campbell and Rita Lindgren of Keene.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Baldor; as well as her sisters, Rachel Kelly and Elena Caldarelli, both from Keene.
Per her request, a private ceremony for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would have preferred memorial contributions be made to Planned Parenthood of Vermont, 784 Hercules Drive, Colchester VT 05446; or to the Resident Activity Fund at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 142 Woodridge Road, Berlin VT 05602, where Mary resided with loving, competent care for many years prior to her death.
