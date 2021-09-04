Mary Alice Wright, 88, of Imperial Road, Keene, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Mary was born March 30, 1933, the daughter of Louis and Regina (McQuillan) Brannan, in Audubon, Iowa.
She is survived by three daughters: Carol Hewitt, Nancy Ward and Joann Vosburgh; one brother, James Brannan; and one sister, Margery Yochum. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Everett; four sisters: Patricia, Angie, Donna and Virginia; five brothers: Eugene, Jack, Paul, Michael and Robert; and two granddaughters, Kelly Robarge and Hillary Ward.
Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be at a later date in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Charlestown.
