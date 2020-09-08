Mary Alice Plummer, 71, of Troy, and formerly Jaffrey, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, in the comfort of home with family by her side, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Keene on April 3, 1949, the daughter of the late Emma (LaPlante) and Robert Sidney Plummer. She attended area schools and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1967. She continued her studies at Franklin Pierce College, and Toccoa Falls College in Georgia, where she resided for 20 years.
Mary had a very strong work ethic and she took much pride in all work she did. She had most recently been employed at Teleflex in Jaffrey.
Mary had an eye for photography. She enjoyed crafts, especially knitting and beadwork. She liked to visit the ocean and hike, and had even participated in several 5K’s for breast cancer. She was a strong and independent woman who is very much loved and will be greatly missed.
Mary leaves behind her children: Donna Luopa and her husband, Randy, of Troy; Constance Rice and her fiancé, Phred Santa, of Toccoa, Ga; and Carl Smith and his wife, Derue, of Toccoa, Ga.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings: Rose Judd of Pittsfield; Sidney Plummer of Tucson, Ariz.; William LaPlante of New Hampshire; and Henry Plummer and his wife, Kathleen, of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Gilbert Plummer, Pansy Russell and June Ford.
The family will celebrate Mary’s life with a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Alice Plummer’s name to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (www.bcrf.org) or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.