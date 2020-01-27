Mary Alice LaPlante
Mary Alice (LaCasse) LaPlante, 91, of Keene passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by family and friends following a period of declining health.
She was born on July 9, 1928, in Keene, the daughter of the late Anna (Therian) and Charles LaCasse. She attended St. Joseph Regional School and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1947. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s in Swanzey where she was a member of the Ladies Fellowship and later St. Bernard Church in Keene.
On Sept. 3, 1949, Alice married the love of her life, John R. LaPlante, at St. Bernard Church. They moved to East Swanzey where they raised a family and created a beautiful life together.
Alice had been employed by Markem and later by CL Lane Company in Swanzey as a bookkeeper from where she retired when they closed. Following retirement, Alice and John enjoyed winters spent residing in their home in Florida.
Alice had an infectious smile that could light up a room. She found the most pleasure in spending time with her children and grandchildren. Alice was the type of woman who would give the shirt off her back. She loved animals — especially her beloved adopted dog, Boots. She was an avid Bingo player. In Florida, Alice belonged to a crafting club. She enjoyed many crafts including sewing, knitting, crocheting and plastic canvas.
Alice will be deeply missed by her husband of over 70 years, John R. LaPlante of Keene; son, Allen LaPlante and his wife, Sandy, of Haines City, Fla.; daughter, Theresa Duston and her husband, Michael, of Enfield, Conn.; four grandchildren, Kelly LaPlante and her fiance, Robert French, of Henniker, Brian LaPlante of Washington, N.H., Attorney Nick Duston and his wife, Casey, of Bridgewater, N.J., and Erica Mains and her husband, Jordan, of Indian Trails, N.C.; five great-grandchildren, Saige, Blake and Eve LaPlante, and Benjamin and Cora Duston; sister, Lydia LaPlante of Largo, Fla.; and dear friend Evelyn Aveline of Keene.
A funeral service will be announced forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Mary Alice LaPlante’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.ALZ.org).
Alice’s family would like to express gratitude to the wonderful staff for their impeccable care at Langdon Place of Keene, Westwood Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice Care.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Alice, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
