Mary A. Martin
Mary A. Martin, 87, of Keene, died on July 2, 2020, the day after she and her twin sister, Theresa, were able to celebrate their 87th birthday together with a small party. She passed peacefully at home following a period of failing health.
Mary was born July 1, 1933, in Keene, to Alphonse and Shirley (Coleman) Martin. She lived most of her life in Marlborough, attended Marlborough schools, and graduated from Keene Teacher’s College — now Keene State College.
There are generations of students at Hinsdale Middle School that can attest that “Miss Martin” was a no-nonsense teacher, but it’s obvious she touched many of her students’ lives. Mary often talked about past students whose weddings she had been invited to, and whose homes she had been invited to for special occasions in their lives. She kept in touch with many of her students and was always thrilled to get cards and letters from them.
She and her twin sister, Theresa, could be seen walking everywhere in both Marlborough and Keene. They loved to stop and talk to everyone. Mary lived with her parents in Marlborough; she was a devoted daughter who took care of them as they grew older. After the death of her father, she and her mother moved to a Keene apartment that was easier to manage than a house.
Mary is survived by her twin sister, Theresa Martin, of Keene; her sister, Catherine Breed, of Punta Gorda, Fla; her nieces and nephews: Christine Beauregard of Keene; Tony and Peggy Wright of Marlborough; Rick and Kelly Wright of Keene; Jon and Karen Wright of Keene; Michelle and Keith Maddox, of Greenville, Ohio; Nicole and Ernie Smalley, of Marlborough; Donna and Keith Bell, of Swanzey; Debbie and Chuck Currier, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Shannon Dunn, of Northwood; her brother-in-law, Larry Wright, of Keene; and many cousins, extended family members and friends.
Her sister, Margaret Wright, died in 2019; her nephew, Chuck Beauregard, died in 2016; and her brother-in-law, Richard Breed, died in 2016.
At Mary’s request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.
