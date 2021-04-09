Mary A. Jones, 85, a lifelong resident of the Keene area, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center — Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
