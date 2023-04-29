With a heavy heart we announce that Martha R. (Bailey) Clark, age 83, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home in Harrisville, with her family by her side.
She was born March 9, 1940, to Arnold H. Bailey and Eva Naomi (Locke) Bailey and grew up in Roxbury. She graduated from Keene High School in 1958 and shortly after married the love of her life, George A. Clark, on Dec. 12, 1958. The two then moved to Harrisville, where they would raise their three children: Daniel, Deidre and Denine. After caretaking for multiple families in the Dublin community, she cared for her four youngest grandchildren, Savannah, Joey, Hailey and Andy.
Once retired, she spent her time gardening, traveling, camping and spending winters in Florida with her husband, George. She made many new friends and enjoyed her family there, too. Martha’s extreme love for animals showed, as she had many pets over the years, from cats, dogs, goats and chickens, to even a donkey, a pony and everything else in between. Martha enjoyed gardening and growing the most beautiful flowers and plants in her backyard. She could often be found refilling her bird feeders, feeding hundreds of birds and countless hummingbirds in her time.
She was a dedicated New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Martha loved to dance, especially to Elvis, Creedence Clearwater Revival and any old-school country music. She was known for her amazing sense of humor and beautiful laugh. If you knew Martha, you knew she was a bit feisty, always telling it like it was. She was straightforward, but gracious and genuine.
She was adventurous. Whenever her son, Danny, would buy a new motorcycle, snowmobile or just about anything with a motor, she was the first one to go for a ride. Martha was an amazing cook and would often bake for her family, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite pastimes was going antiquing and venturing to the Dublin rummage sales with her sister, Ginny. Her love for her family ran deep. She continuously looked forward to family gatherings at Christmas time and any excuse to just get together. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Martha is predeceased by her parents, Arnold H. Bailey and Eva Naomi Bailey; her sisters: Marie Clark and her husband, Russell; and Clara Hicks and her husband, Josh; a brother, Charlie Bailey, and his wife Noreen; and a daughter, Deidre Clark.
She is survived by her husband, George A. Clark; her son, Daniel A. Clark, and his wife, Angela; her daughter, Denine A. Cavadini, and her husband, Steven; her sister, Virginia Korpi, and her husband, John; her brother, Arnold Bailey, and his wife, Joanne; her grandchildren: Savannah Cavadini, Joseph Cavadini, Hailey Clark and Andrew Clark, as well as Rachelle Richardson, Danielle Jarest and Timmy Jarest Jr.; and her beautiful great-grandchild, Sage Plummer. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved cat, Herbie.
No formal services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial contribution may send donations to a charity of their choice, or in the spirit of Martha’s love for animals to the Winchester Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue or Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary.
