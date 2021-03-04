Martha Price

Martha “Marty” (West) Price, 90, formerly of Peterborough, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene.
Marty was born on April 24, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Dudley and Janet (Sill) West. She graduated in 1947 from Classen High School in Oklahoma City, and went on to pursue her passion for fashion while attending Stephen’s College in Columbia, Mo., where she earned a two-year certificate.
Upon moving to New York City, she worked as a fashion model for several agencies. Marty married her lifelong partner, Bob, in New York City on Sept. 8, 1951. They lived in Surrey, U.K., and Manhattan before settling for many years in Rowayton, Conn., where they raised their family. Marty was a retail clerk for the Margo Moore clothing store in Darien, Conn. She became the children’s book librarian and art teacher for both the Rowayton Library, and later for the Dublin Library. Additionally, she taught art classes for children and adults at the Rowayton Arts Center and later at the Peterborough Arts Academy.
Marty loved fine art and museums, was focused on sustainability and recycling, and spent time weaving art hangings with seascape themes. As a church schoolteacher and youth group leader at the Rowayton United Church of Christ and Dublin Community Church, and running a Brownie Scout Troop, she loved working with children. An avid gardener, she belonged to the Rowayton and Dublin flower clubs. Marty was a member of the Animaterra women’s chorus and the church choirs in both Dublin and Peterborough congregational churches.
Marty was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert James Price, and by a brother, Robert Dudley West Jr.
She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Price Stout and son-in-law Nathaniel Stout of Keene; and Wendy Leigh Price of Beacon Falls, Conn.; and her brother, Heath Bannard West, of Flower Mound, Texas. She will be greatly missed by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A virtual memorial service will be held on April 24, 2021, at Union Congregational Church in Peterborough, with Reverend Dr. Robert Marrone as the officiant.
Memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s name to The American Cancer Society.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Martha’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
