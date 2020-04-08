Martha Duggan
Martha Jane Duggan, 80, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died unexpectedly Friday night, April 3, 2020, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following an extended battle with cancer.
Martha was born in Brattleboro on March 19, 1940, the daughter of Guy Sr. and Helen (Lombard) Bouchie. She was raised in Hinsdale, attending Hinsdale Elementary School and was a graduate of Saint Michael’s Catholic High School in Brattleboro with the class of 1958.
She had been employed at the Richard’s Group Insurance Agency in Brattleboro, from where she retired following many years of faithful service. Previously she had worked at Lyon Travel Agency and at the former Vermont National Bank. In her earlier years, Martha had been employed at the former Houghton & Simonds Store in Brattleboro.
A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong communicant of Saint Joseph’s Parish in Hinsdale and also attended Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro. Martha was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 1773 and the Bereavement Committee. For many years, Martha proudly decorated the church altar with holiday flowers.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed travel, with two of her favorite destinations being Ireland and Bermuda, attending family and class reunions, and time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Susannah and Julia, whom she dearly loved and helped raise throughout their childhood in Rhode Island. Martha always looked forward to spending time with her friends from over the years, whether it be at regular Coffee Klatch with her friends whom she worked with at Richards Group Insurance, or her friends who would meet daily at the Commons Lunch in Little Compton, R.I., where she would always bring a smile to everyone when she arrived and they had coffee and discussed recent events.
Martha loved being at the farm and enjoyed watching the cattle daily. She was thankful for the love, friendship and support provided by farm manager Steve and his wife, Carlene, Momaney of Hinsdale, who were always there to lend a hand whenever she needed one. Martha also enjoyed seeing regularly her nephew Brian Benjamin of West Chesterfield, who made sure to check in to see if there was anything she needed, to visit, and to take her out for dinner from time to time and enjoy each other’s company. She particularly enjoyed his regular wisecracks which would usually be met with a wisecrack response from Martha, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone in the room. Martha had a unique, witty sense of humor that shaped the person that she was.
Martha had a special connection with the Sarsfield family, whom she enjoyed babysitting in her early years for Michael, Kathleen, Joe and godchild Maria, and remained friends like family all through the years and always enjoyed the love, joy, and laughter that they brought.
On Feb. 13, 1971, at Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale she was married to John David Duggan Sr., who predeceased her on June 17, 2005.
Survivors include one son, John David Duggan Jr., and his wife, Melissa Duggan, of Wakefield, R.I.; two sisters, Winifred Amarosa of Hinsdale, and Barbara (Clayton) Benjamin of Zephyrhills, Fla.; one brother, Albert (MaryEllen) Bouchie of Merrill, Maine; two grandsons, Jack and Charlie Duggan; two granddaughters, Susannah and Julia Duggan; two step-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Ashley Foley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that include niece and caregiver Sharon Amarosa of Hinsdale, and her nephew Tom Amarosa, who provided transportation and kept her company during treatments to and from Rhode Island as she needed.
She was predeceased by one brother, Guy X. Bouchie Jr., a nephew, David Amarosa, and a brother-in-law, Frank J. Amarosa Jr.
Graveside committal rites and burial in the family lot in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale will be for the immediate family only.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Church at a future date and time to be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martha’s name may be made to: St. Michael’s Catholic School, 47 Walnut St., Brattleboro VT 05301; Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro VT 05302; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 35 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale NH 03451; or Guy X. Bouchie Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Hinsdale Vol. Fire Dept., 13 Depot St., Hinsdale NH 03451.
To send messages of condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
