Martha Courage Colby

Martha Courage (Brown) Colby, 78, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the love and support of her family on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Her parents, Russell C. and Muriel C. (McGowan) Brown, welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 28, 1943, in Barre, Vt. She grew up in Barre, Vt., and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1961, where she enjoyed being a majorette. Martha attended Vermont College in Montpelier, Vt., where she received an associates degree in science in 1963.
She married her high school sweetheart, Robert, in Hanover on Aug. 7, 1970. They moved to Keene in 1974, residing there for 10 years before moving to Swanzey. She worked for more than 25 years as an executive assistant with Clark Mortenson Insurance in Keene. She will be remembered by many for her great sense of humor and selflessness. Martha’s passions were quilting and knitting, and she left many treasured keepsakes for her family. She also enjoyed tending to her gardens and canning the bounty.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert J. Colby, of Swanzey; her children: Sara Kinsherf and her husband, Jeff, of Halifax, Mass.; Melissa Courage Colby of Plymouth, Mass.; and Robert Colby II of Richmond; her granddaughter, Ashley McCormick, of New York City; a sister, Doris Brown, of Wilder, Vt.; a brother, Russell Brown Jr., and his wife, Eva, of Williamstown, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey in the spring. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Colby’s memory to the American Heart Association Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall Street, Manchester NH 03101. If you would like to share a memory or offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.